Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.63% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.63% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Chiyoda Corp. (T:), which rose 2.97% or 13.0 points to trade at 451.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 2.23% or 17.0 points to end at 780.0 and Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.05% or 215.0 points to 10695.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.96% or 650.0 points to trade at 21300.0 at the close. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.90% or 160.0 points to end at 5360.0 and Fanuc Corp. (T:) was down 2.84% or 755.0 points to 25830.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1904 to 1601 and 252 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.26.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.56% or 0.41 to $73.35 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.36% or 0.27 to hit $74.39 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.09% or 1.65 to trade at $1801.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.23% to 110.05, while EUR/JPY rose 0.13% to 130.18.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.495.