Jack Dorsey confirms Square is building an 'assisted custody' BTC hardware wallet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Digital payments firm Square is building a hardware wallet, with CEO Jack Dorsey and hardware lead Jesse Dorogusker both confirming the plan on Twitter.

The tech entrepreneur and Bitcoin proponent, first teased the idea for a Square hardware wallet and custody service last month, bu revealed today that “we’re doing it.”