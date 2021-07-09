Is STMicroelectronics a Good Investment Choice? By StockNews



Is STMicroelectronics a Good Investment Choice?



STMicroelectronics’ (STM) advanced semiconductor technologies that support the needs of smart vehicles and other industrial applications have contributed immensely to the growth of all its product groups. So, given the company’s double-digit revenue growth, which has been driven by strong demand across all end markets, let’s find out if the stock is a good bet now. Read on.Based in Geneva, Switzerland, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is an electronics and semiconductor manufacturer that operates in the United States, Europe and internationally. The company reached a milestone last month in delivering the first game-changing Stellar SR6 MCUs for new-generation vehicles. As electric vehicle (EV) sales increase, the chip manufacturer’s leading-edge technologies should continue to see strong demand.

The company’s strategic collaborations and strong demand in all end markets have helped its stock gain 34% over the past year and 9.4% over the past nine months. STM’s year-over-year net sales of microcontrollers and digital ICs and automotive and discrete group sales increased 42.2% and 38.4%, respectively, in its last reported quarter.

Closing yesterday’s session at $36.68, STM is trading 14.7% below its 52-week high of $43.02. The company’s promising earnings growth potential should help the stock deliver solid returns in the coming months.

