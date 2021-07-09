Is Now a Good Time to Buy Opendoor Technologies? By StockNews



Is Now a Good Time to Buy Opendoor Technologies?



Online real estate marketplace operator Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) has been expanding its market reach, but its top line declined in the first quarter and the company is incurring losses. But can the stock gain in the near term by capitalizing on the red-hot housing market? Let’s find out.Online homes marketplace Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) made its stock market debut on December 21, 2020 through the SPAC route by merging with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II. However, the stock has generated tepid interest among investors so far due to concerns surrounding an anticipated tightening of regulations related to SPACs.

In April, the SEC warned the market about accounting rule clarifications regarding SPACs, and NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said last month that SPACs can expect increased regulation and calls for transparency amid heightened scrutiny from the SEC.

The housing market has been booming with rising demand amid low interest rates. This has allowed OPEN to expand its market reach. The company now has a presence in more than 30 markets. However, the stock has retreated nearly 41% over the past six months and 11.5% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $15.81. This, along with OPEN’s continued losses, make its near-term prospects bleak.

