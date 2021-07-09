Is a Breakout in the Charts for Aptiv? By StockNews



Is a Breakout in the Charts for Aptiv?



Aptiv PLC (NYSE:) was trending higher since last year, but a resistance line has formed in its chart. If the stock can break through this level, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.Aptiv PLC (APTV) is one of the leading global technology and mobility companies that serves the automotive industry. The company’s signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle’s electrical system backbone, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems.

The company is poised to benefit from growing electrification, connectivity, and autonomy trends in the automotive industry. It is increasing investments in advanced technology. For instance, APTV has developed automated driving software and key active safety sensing technologies.

APTV had $2.8 billion in cash as of the end of the last quarter, compared with only $78 million in short-term debt. The company also has a debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.5. While earnings are down 76% over the past year, analysts forecast 161.8% year over year growth in the second quarter.

