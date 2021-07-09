India’s Hetero seeks emergency use nod for Merck’s COVID-19 drug

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s Hetero Labs said on Friday it sought emergency use nod from the local regulator for Merck’s COVID-19 drug molnupiravir, after interim data from a late-stage trial showed it helped reduce hospitalisations and speed up recovery in mild cases.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug being developed by Merck & Co and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Merck tapped several Indian generic drugmakers between March and April, including Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories , to expand the drug’s production and conduct trials, hastening its availability in India to address a second wave of infections.