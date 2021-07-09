India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.24% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.24%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.24%, while the index declined 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.22% or 520.85 points to trade at 12854.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 4.17% or 49.60 points to end at 1239.35 and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) was up 2.36% or 16.80 points to 728.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.00% or 81.40 points to trade at 3995.90 at the close. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.55% or 50.35 points to end at 3208.15 and HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.21% or 18.45 points to 1502.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.16% to 1239.20, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.55% to settle at 12769.40 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.05% to close at 535.95.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.99% to 3995.05 in late trade, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 3207.75 and HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.08% to 1503.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 961 to 718 and 41 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1816 rose and 1231 declined, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.22% or 520.85 to 12854.75. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.17% or 49.60 to 1239.35. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.16% or 49.45 to 1239.20. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.55% or 438.25 to 12769.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 4.55% to 12.9425.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.46% or 8.35 to $1808.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.28% or 1.66 to hit $74.60 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.94% or 1.44 to trade at $75.56 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.26% to 74.534, while EUR/INR fell 0.09% to 88.4165.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.245.