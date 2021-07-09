Home Business India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.24% By...

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.24% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.24%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.24%, while the index declined 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.22% or 520.85 points to trade at 12854.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 4.17% or 49.60 points to end at 1239.35 and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) was up 2.36% or 16.80 points to 728.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.00% or 81.40 points to trade at 3995.90 at the close. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.55% or 50.35 points to end at 3208.15 and HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.21% or 18.45 points to 1502.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.16% to 1239.20, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.55% to settle at 12769.40 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.05% to close at 535.95.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.99% to 3995.05 in late trade, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 3207.75 and HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.08% to 1503.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 961 to 718 and 41 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1816 rose and 1231 declined, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.22% or 520.85 to 12854.75. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.17% or 49.60 to 1239.35. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.16% or 49.45 to 1239.20. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.55% or 438.25 to 12769.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 4.55% to 12.9425.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.46% or 8.35 to $1808.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.28% or 1.66 to hit $74.60 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.94% or 1.44 to trade at $75.56 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.26% to 74.534, while EUR/INR fell 0.09% to 88.4165.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.245.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©