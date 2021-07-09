Immunefi partners with Binance Smart Chain on bug bounties to secure BSC projects By Cointelegraph

Immunefi partners with Binance Smart Chain on bug bounties to secure BSC projects
Immunefi, a security service outfit that specialized in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, has inked a collaboration with crypto exchange giant Binance.
According to a release issued on Friday, Immunefi will work in collaboration with Binance to improve the security of projects on the Binance chain. As part of the partnership, Binance will match bug bounty payments issued by Immunefi to white hat hackers who discover vulnerabilities in BSC-based protocols.
