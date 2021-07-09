Iggy Azalea Is Being Accused Of Blackfishing Again

Iggy Azalea is being accused of Blackfishing, so it must be a day that ends in Y.
The post came as part of a sponsorship for FashionNova, and people were quick to comment on her skin tone.
One person remarked that she’s trying to look Black “so desperately.”
A different person gave credit to her Australian roots, but still isn’t buying it.
This person called her “tan” out for what it is: Blackfishing.
Last week, Iggy received similar complaints for doing the same exact thing in her new music video for the song “I Am the Strip Club.”
Her response on Twitter to the backlash was: “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights,” she shared. “It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”
So I guess, keep talking…?
