Hydro plant from 1897 earns 3X as much mining BTC as selling power to the grid By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
New York’s Mechanicville hydroelectric plant — one of the oldest hydropower generation facilities in the United States — is now host to mining.

The plant is owned by Albany Engineering Corp (AEC), which was asked to restore it by the National Grid (LON:) in 1986. Jim Besha Sr., AEC’s chief executive, notes that cryptocurrency mining offers triple the profit margins available from selling electricity back to the grid: