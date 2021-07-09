Hong Kong stocks post worst week in over 4 months on tech rout

Article content

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday after eight straight sessions of falls, but marked their worst week in more than four months due to a tech rout fueled by regulatory concerns.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to 27,344.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 9,885.42.

** For the week, HSI dropped 3.4% and HSCE slumped 5.1%, both posting their worst week since late February.

** The Hang Seng tech index hit a nine-month low before reversing course to end 1.5% higher, helped by bargain hunting.