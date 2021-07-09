Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Photos IRL

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot started streaming on HBO Max yesterday, and, ofc, it’s already getting a lot of buzz.
People are loving the new characters, so let’s see what they look like on and off screen:
Here’s Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott:
And here’s Whitney Peak IRL:
Here’s Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway:
And here’s Jordan Alexander IRL:
Here’s Eli Brown as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV:
And here’s Eli Brown IRL:
Here’s Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan:
And here’s Savannah Smith IRL:
Here’s Zión Moreno as Luna La:
And here’s Zión Moreno IRL:
Here’s Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope:
And here’s Emily Alyn Lind IRL:
Here’s Evan Mock as Akeno “Aki” Menzies:
And here’s Evan Mock IRL:
Here’s Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe:
And here’s Thomas Doherty IRL:
Here’s Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller:
And here’s Tavi Gevinson IRL:
Here’s Johnathan Fernandez as Nick Lott:
And here’s Johnathan Fernandez IRL:
Here’s Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan Glassberg:
And here’s Adam Chanler-Berat IRL:
Lastly, here’s Jason Gotay as Rafa Caparros:
And here’s Jason Gotay IRL:
Be sure to watch new episodes of Gossip Girl streaming every Thursday on HBO Max!
