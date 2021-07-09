Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Photos IRL

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot started streaming on HBO Max yesterday, and, ofc, it’s already getting a lot of buzz.

People are loving the new characters, so let’s see what they look like on and off screen:

Here’s Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott:

And here’s Whitney Peak IRL:

Here’s Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway:

And here’s Jordan Alexander IRL:

Here’s Eli Brown as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV:

And here’s Eli Brown IRL:

Here’s Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan:

And here’s Savannah Smith IRL:

Here’s Zión Moreno as Luna La:

And here’s Zión Moreno IRL:

Here’s Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope:

And here’s Emily Alyn Lind IRL:

Here’s Evan Mock as Akeno “Aki” Menzies:

And here’s Evan Mock IRL:

Here’s Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe:

And here’s Thomas Doherty IRL:

Here’s Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller:

And here’s Tavi Gevinson IRL:

Here’s Johnathan Fernandez as Nick Lott:

And here’s Johnathan Fernandez IRL:

Here’s Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan Glassberg:

And here’s Adam Chanler-Berat IRL:

Lastly, here’s Jason Gotay as Rafa Caparros:

And here’s Jason Gotay IRL:

Be sure to watch new episodes of Gossip Girl streaming every Thursday on HBO Max!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR