Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan? By StockNews



Which Financial Stock is a Better Buy: Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan?



Despite the continuing low interest rate environment, the financial sector is rebounding quickly, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions by businesses and individuals in the reopening economy. Established financial companies Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.The Goldman Sachs Group , Inc. (NYSE:) is an established financial institution that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments—Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management.

Despite the unabated low interest rate environment, most financial sector stocks have been rallying this year, with the reopening of economic activities driving the non-interest-generating components of their businesses. Even though benchmark interest rates are held near zero for now, the Fed has signaled two interest rate hikes as soon as late 2023, a year earlier than anticipated, and has raised its inflation forecast to 3.4%. This is good news for the financial sector because many financial stocks thrive with rising interest rates.

According to Globe Newswire, the global financial services market is expected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to hit $22.5 trillion this year. Consequently, GS and JPM are expected to deliver significant returns in the coming quarters.

