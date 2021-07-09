Gold set for best week in 7 as Delta variant threatens economic recovery

“We do continue to have issues with the Delta variant. That may very well slow economic progress, not only in the United States, but of course around the world,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,809.98 per ounce by 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and was set for its third straight weekly rise, up 1.3% so far. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.6% to $1,810.80.

Gold rose on Friday, heading for its best week in seven and bolstered by growing concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could stall a global economic recovery.

“As investors get convinced that the U.S Federal Reserve indeed is targeting full employment and that it’s not particularly worried about inflation moving above targets for a period, we could see gold’s move over $1,850 by year-end.”

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Financial Times that low vaccination rates posed a threat to U.S. and global growth, adding that the central bank was fully committed to eliminating shortfalls in employment.

Governments in Southeast Asia are tightening measures, hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in arresting record jumps in COVID-19 cases and deaths that started rising in May.

Also boosting gold’s appeal was a softer dollar, which makes bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

But capping gains, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose from a more than four-month low hit in the previous session, translating into higher opportunity cost for holding non-yielding bullion.

In the physical markets, gold demand in India and China slowed this week, dampened by higher domestic rates.

Silver rose 0.8% to $26.12 per ounce but was down for the week after rising over the previous fortnight.

Platinum gained 2.2% to $1,098.73 and palladium rose 0.1% to $2,809.30. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet, Kirsten Donovan)