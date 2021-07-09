GM says China sales rise by 5.2% in second quarter

Article content

General Motors Co said on Friday second-quarter deliveries with its joint ventures in China rose by 5.2% to more than 750,000 vehicles, helped by higher demand for its large and luxurious sport-utility vehicles and multi-purpose cars.

The U.S. automaker said sales of its Cadillac XT6 three-row large luxury SUV grew 42% to about 10,000 vehicles, while demand for its GL8 premium multi-purpose family vehicle increased by 40% to over 45,000 units. (https://bit.ly/3AJMQhb)

GM, which is working on its new “Ultium” battery technology, earlier this year unveiled an Ultium-based model for China, the Cadillac LYRIQ all-electric SUV. This electric SUV will go on sale in the country early next year, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)