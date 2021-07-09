GM says China sales rise by 5.2% in second quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) said on Friday second-quarter deliveries with its joint ventures in China rose by 5.2% to more than 750,000 vehicles, helped by higher demand for its large and luxurious sport-utility vehicles and multi-purpose cars.
The U.S. automaker said sales of its Cadillac XT6 three-row large luxury SUV grew 42% to about 10,000 vehicles, while demand for its GL8 premium multi-purpose family vehicle increased by 40% to over 45,000 units. (https://
GM, which is working on its new “Ultium” battery technology, earlier this year unveiled an Ultium-based model for China, the Cadillac LYRIQ all-electric SUV. This electric SUV will go on sale in the country early next year, the company said.
