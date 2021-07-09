GFG Alliance says Glencore to refinance aluminium unit By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said it had agreed a deal with commodities group Glencore (OTC:) to refinance the debt on its aluminium unit.

Glencore would provide facilities acquiring most of the debt on GFG’s European aluminium smelters, which would be repackaged as a loan payable over six years, according to an internal note send to GFG staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.

