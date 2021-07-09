Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.73% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 1.73%, while the index added 1.24%, and the index climbed 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 6.19% or 12.40 points to trade at 212.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) added 3.85% or 3.250 points to end at 87.590 and BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) was up 3.74% or 2.450 points to 68.015 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 2.22% or 2.70 points to trade at 119.15 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.15% or 0.30 points to end at 25.88 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was down 0.24% or 0.350 points to 144.450.

The top performers on the MDAX were Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which rose 6.10% to 92.900, Duerr AG (DE:) which was up 5.91% to settle at 34.420 and Software AG (DE:) which gained 4.94% to close at 40.120.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.47% to 17.360 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.21% to settle at 465.000 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 1.77% to 82.34 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Software AG (DE:) which rose 4.94% to 40.120, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 4.25% to settle at 2.430 and S&T AG (DE:) which gained 3.17% to close at 20.84.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.47% to 17.360 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.21% to settle at 465.000 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was down 0.54% to 166.250 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 537 to 147 and 70 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 11.67% to 17.87.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.55% or 9.85 to $1810.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.02% or 1.47 to hit $74.41 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.81% or 1.34 to trade at $75.46 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.18% to 1.1863, while EUR/GBP fell 0.24% to 0.8569.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.243.