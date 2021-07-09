France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 2.07% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 2.07%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 2.07%, while the index gained 1.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 5.39% or 1.34 points to trade at 26.29 at the close. Meanwhile, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) added 3.63% or 23.20 points to end at 662.40 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 3.60% or 0.86 points to 24.77 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dassault Systemes SE (PA:), which rose 0.12% or 0.05 points to trade at 42.62 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) added 0.30% or 0.18 points to end at 59.46 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) was up 0.36% or 0.65 points to 180.85.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eramet SA (PA:) which rose 6.70% to 61.35, CNP Assurances SA (PA:) which was up 5.46% to settle at 14.67 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which gained 5.39% to close at 26.29.

The worst performers were CGG SA (PA:) which was down 3.81% to 0.651 in late trade, Neoen SA (PA:) which lost 2.62% to settle at 37.10 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 2.43% to 93.82 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 426 to 156 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.12% or 0.05 to 42.62.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.46% or 8.25 to $1808.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.21% or 1.61 to hit $74.55 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.92% or 1.42 to trade at $75.54 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.16% to 1.1861, while EUR/GBP fell 0.24% to 0.8569.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.252.