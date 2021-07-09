Forget Marin, Buy These 2 Advertising Stocks Instead By StockNews



With advertisement spending by companies of all sizes on the rise, advertising companies are gaining momentum. While meme stock Marin Software (MRIN) is struggling to improve its financials despite favorable industry trends, its peers Omnicom (OMC) and The Interpublic Group (IPG) are well positioned, based on their strong financial health, to continue benefiting from the industry tailwinds. So, please read on for details.The advertising industry has been generating solid growth as the fast-paced economic recovery fuels the advertising activities of recovering businesses. Media investment and intelligence company Magna expects global ad spending to grow 14% year-over-year to $657 billion, representing a new all-time high.

Nevertheless, enterprise marketing software provider Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has yet to recover from COVID-19 pandemic-led damages. In its last reported quarter, the company reported a 27.2% year-over-year decline in net revenue to $6.31 million. Its net loss came in at $2.21 million. And while the stock has surged 1,017% over the past month on the meme stock craze, we think its deteriorating financial performance could cause it to suffer a price pullback soon.

Conversely, given the advertising industry’s solid growth prospects, it could be prudent to bet on fundamentally sound companies in this space Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:) and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:).

