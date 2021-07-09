Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title ‘chair’ in place of ‘chairman’.

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive.

Earlier this year, White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the U.S. government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries.

