Fed’s Daly says low rates of vaccination a risk to global economy



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo



(Reuters) – Low rates of vaccination in some regions of the world pose a threat to the United States as well as global economic growth, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Daly also said it was important for the rest of the world to reach higher rates of vaccination, and the inability to achieve that would be a “headwind” on U.S. economic growth

“I think one of the biggest risks to our global growth, going forward, is that we prematurely declare victory on COVID-19,” Daly added.