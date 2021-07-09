FDA seeks probe into its talks with Biogen before Alzheimer’s drug approval

Article content The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for an independent federal probe into its representatives’ interactions with Biogen Inc that led to approval of the company’s Alzheimer’s disease drug last month. The drugmaker’s shares closed down 3% after the agency’s acting commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to probe if the talks were inconsistent with the regulator’s policies. The inspector general is an internal watchdog office tasked with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse. It conducts audits and evaluations to help track the effectiveness of HHS Department programs and employs federal agents who conduct criminal investigations.

The inspector general's findings are likely to lead to recommendations for FDA management. They could potentially also lead to discipline for some staffers. If criminal behavior is suspected, the inspector general can potentially refer the matter for possible prosecution to the Justice Department. Biogen said it would cooperate with any inquiry in connection to a possible review. The drug, Aduhelm, was approved by the FDA on June 7 despite strong objection from its expert advisory panel, resulting in the resignation of three of its 11 members. "There continue to be concerns raised … regarding contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process," Woodcock said in a letter posted on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3jY9wV3bit.ly)