European stocks rise on bargain-hunting, erase weekly losses

Article content European stocks jumped more than 1% on Friday, posting their best session in two months and erasing all of this week’s losses, as investors sought bargains after one of the worst sell-offs this year on global economic recovery worries. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.3%, with sectors that took a hit earlier this week such as automakers and miners surging 4% and 3.4%, respectively. The mining sector marked its best session in two months. French stocks rose by the most in four months, advancing 2.1% and leading gains among major European bourses.

Article content Banks were up 2.4%, but were the hardest hit this week as government bond yields dropped. A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases and underwhelming U.S. and Chinese economic data raised concerns about the strength of the recovery, boosting bonds and sending the benchmark STOXX 600 1.1% lower on the week until Friday’s gains negated those losses. But with France saying the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most new coronavirus cases in the country from this weekend, and Spain’s tourism hotspots asking the government to bring back curfews, the path out of a pandemic-induced economic slump still looks challenging. “This sort of angst is nothing new for markets. However, the slide in yields is telling us that the recovery is either in trouble, or merely being delayed,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said in a note.