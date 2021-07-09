EU finds potential link between mild heart inflammation and mRNA COVID shots

Article content Europe’s drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, it said on Friday, stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks. Heart conditions myocarditis and pericarditis must be listed as possible side-effects of the two mRNA vaccines, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that such cases primarily occurred within 14 days of vaccination. It added that the conditions occurred more often after the second dose and in younger adult men. This is in line with U.S. findings last month.

Article content The EMA reviewed more than 300 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis overall in the European Union, plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Most of the cases occurred after inoculation with Pfizer’s vaccine, called Comirnaty, it said. Pfizer’s vaccine has been used more widely in the EU than Moderna’s. Pfizer said in a statement that the cases were “generally mild” and individuals “tend to recover within a short time following standard treatment and rest.” Its German partner, BioNTech, was not immediately available for comment. The EMA had also been looking into such cases with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, but on Friday said it had not found any causal relationship so far. Symptoms from the conditions include breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain.

Article content “EMA confirms that the benefits of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their risks,” it said. The EMA’s safety panel also advised that people who have a history of a rare blood disorder called capillary leak syndrome (CLS) must not be vaccinated with J&J’s single-shot vaccine, after reviewing three cases which occurred within two days of vaccination. J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The watchdog in June asked CLS to be added as a side-effect of AstraZeneca’s shot, Vaxzevria. The EMA then too said people who had previously sustained the condition, in which fluids leak from the smallest blood vessels causing swelling and a drop in blood pressure, should not receive the shot. Both AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines use different versions of a cold virus to deliver instructions for making coronavirus proteins produce an immune response. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Macfie)

