EOS Jumps 21% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 21% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $4.3537 by 20:12 (00:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 21.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.0606B, or 0.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.2187 to $4.3537 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.93%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.1812B or 2.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5283 to $4.3537 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.05% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,947.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.29% on the day.

was trading at $2,160.26 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.89%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $635.7901B or 45.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $251.3791B or 17.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.