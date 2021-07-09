EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $3.9566 by 09:30 (13:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.7378B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.5283 to $3.9566 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.27%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.0056B or 1.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5283 to $4.1851 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 82.78% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,243.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.15% on the day.

was trading at $2,141.88 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.81%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $622.0883B or 44.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $248.4997B or 17.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.