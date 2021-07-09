Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to regulate cryptocurrency trading By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to regulate cryptocurrency trading

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Senator Elizabeth Warren has warned of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. The crypto skeptic senator demanded answers from the SEC on cryptocurrency regulations come July 28.

While demand for cryptocurrencies and the use of cryptocurrency exchanges have sky-rocketed, the lack of common-sense regulations has left ordinary investors at the mercy of manipulators and fraudsters.

Warren, who is part of the United States Senate Banking Committee, is concerned about the risks consumers and investors face in the $1.3 trillion market. She opined that Congress may need to act to ensure that the SEC has proper authority to close existing regulatory gaps.

The Senator drew attention to Binance, which is currently facing regulatory blocks in the U.K. She noted although Binance operates worldwide, it has no base of operations, thereby taking advantage of jurisdictional gaps.

This is not the first time Senator Warren has aired her sentiments about crypto-related issues. In June, she criticized the use of cryptocurrencies for illicit financing.

The SEC may be granted additional authority to close regulatory gaps if its response to the deadline sits well with Congress.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR