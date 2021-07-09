ECB debated reducing stimulus in June meeting: accounts

Article content FRANKFURT — European Central Bank policymakers debated a cut in stimulus at their June 10 meeting as the recovery picked up pace but eventually found “broad agreement” to maintain an elevated level of support, the accounts of the meeting showed on Friday. Facing rising borrowing costs amid a still-fledgling recovery, ECB policymakers concluded that an early retreat from the market could push yields higher and choke off growth as some key sectors were not yet on a solid enough footing, even if growth was now relatively quick.

But that conclusion was only made after conservative policymakers made a push to reduce the pace of bond purchases so ECB policy would stay in sync with improving real economic indicators. "In view of the better outlook for growth and inflation, and the associated upside risks, it was … also argued that, to provide the same degree of accommodation, asset purchases should be scaled back somewhat," the ECB said. Ultimately however, financing conditions were assessed as "too fragile" to allow a meaningful reduction in the pace of purchases without risking a disorderly rise in yields, the ECB added. "It was stressed that the recovery was at an early stage and lacked robustness, as it depended heavily on policy support," the ECB said. "A noticeable slowing of the pace of purchases for the next quarter was therefore seen as inappropriate at the current juncture."