Dow, S&P futures rise as banks, energy stocks rebound By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Devik Jain

(Reuters) – The Dow and rose on Friday as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the indexes on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June.

Energy firms such as Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:), Schlumberger NV (NYSE:), Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:) and Halliburton (NYSE:) Co rose between 1% and 1.8% in premarket trading, tracking oil prices.

Rate-sensitive lenders Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:) & Co, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) gained between 0.9% and 2%, as the benchmark rose, breaking an eight-day falling streak.

Among companies benefiting from economic reopenings, cruise operators including Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) Cruises Ltd and Carnival (NYSE:) Corp added more than 2.5% each, while airlines such as United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:) Group Inc rose about 1.5% each.

Wall Street’s main indexes slid on Thursday, as investors flocked to bond markets amid concerns that the domestic economic recovery was losing steam, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs in a broad selloff.

The S&P 500 is down 0.7% so far this week, while the Dow has declined 1%. The Nasdaq is set to post a smaller weekly decline of 0.5%, helped by a recent move into growth companies, but was still on track for its worst week since mid-May.

Focus will now shift to second-quarter earnings, with big banks reporting next week. Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.4% for companies in the in the second quarter, up from a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Graphic: Q2 expected to see peak results for U.S. companies – https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/EARNINGS/jbyprzbqype/chart.png

At 6:45 a.m. ET, were up 202 points, or 0.59%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.32%.

were down 22.75 points, or 0.15%, with mega-cap technology stocks Google (NASDAQ:) owner-Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) slipping between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:) gained 3.3% as it forecast a strong full-year profit after beating quarterly earnings estimates on improving demand across its markets for jeans, tops, and jackets.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc rose 4.5%, for the first time in five days as it was recently hit by an investigation from China’s internet watchdog.