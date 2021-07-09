Dow Futures 220 Pts Higher; Big Tech in Focus as Biden Revives Net Neutrality By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – U.S. stocks are seen opening largely higher Friday, attempting to rebound from the previous session’s losses although weakness in Big Tech could weigh following a report that the Biden administration is to look to reinstate Obama-era rules on net neutrality.

At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the contract was up 220 points, or 0.7%, traded 17 points, or 0.4%, higher, while was marginally lower.

The broad-based closed Thursday 0.9% lower, the dropped over 250 points, or 0.8%, and the technology-heavy fell 0.7%.

Axios, an American news website, reported Friday that President Joe Biden will push the Federal Communications Commission to reinstate rules on ‘Net Neutrality’ that had been scrapped by President Donald Trump. This would form part of an initiative aimed at enhancing competition in many sectors across the economy. Trump’s reforms had been welcomed at the time by both content providers and broadband operators.

This comes as concerns grow about the impact of the Covid-19 virus, and particularly the delta strain, on global economic growth. For example, May grew 0.8% in the U.K. on the month, a sharp slowdown from the 2.0% gain the previous month, which in itself was revised lower.

San Francisco President Mary Daly warned on Friday in an interview with the Financial Times of the danger of assuming the pandemic was over, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated earlier this week that the delta variant was now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.

There was some good news on the subject, as Pfizer (NYSE:), along with partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:), announced late Thursday that they plan to apply shortly for emergency use authorization for a booster shot to their Covid-19 vaccine, while also starting work on an updated version of their virus to tackle new variants.

Elsewhere, oil prices edged higher, boosted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration reporting Thursday a drop in the country’s of just under 7 million barrels. The official body also stated that fuel demand soared to 10 million barrels a day in the week before the July 4 national holiday.

Also of note Friday will be the release of the total of working U.S. oil rigs as well as the .

At 7:15 AM ET, futures traded 1.2% higher at $73.78 a barrel, while the contract rose 0.8% to $74.73.

Additionally, was flat at $1,800.10/oz, while traded 0.2% higher at 1.1862.