Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.18% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.18%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.39% or 11.8 points to trade at 857.8 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 1.35% or 6.3 points to end at 474.3 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 1.30% or 19.5 points to 1519.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 9.28% or 34.5 points to trade at 337.1 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 5.36% or 31.2 points to end at 551.4 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 2.43% or 5.6 points to 224.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 68 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.30% or 19.5 to 1519.5.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.45% or 1.79 to $74.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 2.20% or 1.63 to hit $75.75 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.51% or 9.25 to trade at $1809.45 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.12% to 6.2699, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4371.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.252.