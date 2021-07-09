David vs Goliath: Inside Engine No. 1’s Activist ETF

Article content

In late May, Engine No. 1 shook Corporate America. Despite owning just .02% of Exxon Mobil — not long ago the world’s most valuable company — the little-known activist investor was able to install three new directors on the company’s board, an advance that could finally make the energy giant confront the challenges of climate change. Hot off that win, Engine No. 1 issued an ETF that allows all investors to join their cause. The new ETF, which is called the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF ($VOTE), is a fresh take on the concept of ESG ETFs by seeking real systemic change.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel speak with Charlie Penner, who led the Exxon campaign and is in charge of Engine No. 1’s active engagement practice, as well as Yasmin Dahya Bilger, head of ETFs at Engine No. 1. Rob Du Boff, ESG Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, and Saijel Kishan, ESG reporter for Bloomberg News, also join the conversation, which explores the company’s background, activism strategy, and the kinds of campaigns that investors should expect to see from them in the future.

