Cudos Announces Exciting Partnership With ClimateTrade By CoinQuora



Cudos Announces Exciting Partnership With ClimateTrade



Cudos announces partnership with ClimateTrade for a carbon-neutral blockchain.

ClimateTrade is a blockchain-based carbon credits company.

Some of ClimateTrade’s enterprise customers include Iberia, Melia, and Telefónica.

Today, Cudos, a decentralized cloud computing network, announces its partnership with ClimateTrade, a blockchain-based carbon credits company. With this, Cudos can become a carbon-neutral blockchain.

Of note, ClimateTrade is a Spanish fintech company whose main objective is to help companies achieve their sustainability goals. They help businesses by offsetting CO2 emissions and financing projects against climate change. More so, they launched a digital solution that allows and promotes the acquisition of carbon-neutral products and services.

Some of ClimateTrade’s enterprise customer portfolio includes aviation bran Iberia, international hotel chain Melia, and telecom giant Telefónica. Clearly, the business supports a raft of green projects such as reforestation, wind and solar …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora