Home Business Cudos Announces Exciting Partnership With ClimateTrade By CoinQuora

Cudos Announces Exciting Partnership With ClimateTrade By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Cudos Announces Exciting Partnership With ClimateTrade
  • Cudos announces partnership with ClimateTrade for a carbon-neutral blockchain.
  • ClimateTrade is a blockchain-based carbon credits company.
  • Some of ClimateTrade’s enterprise customers include Iberia, Melia, and Telefónica.

Today, Cudos, a decentralized cloud computing network, announces its partnership with ClimateTrade, a blockchain-based carbon credits company. With this, Cudos can become a carbon-neutral blockchain.

Of note, ClimateTrade is a Spanish fintech company whose main objective is to help companies achieve their sustainability goals. They help businesses by offsetting CO2 emissions and financing projects against climate change. More so, they launched a digital solution that allows and promotes the acquisition of carbon-neutral products and services.

Some of ClimateTrade’s enterprise customer portfolio includes aviation bran Iberia, international hotel chain Melia, and telecom giant Telefónica. Clearly, the business supports a raft of green projects such as reforestation, wind and solar …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©