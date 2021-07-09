Critic of Kuroda warns BOJ has little discretion over stimulus exit

Article content TOKYO — The Bank of Japan has little discretion over how and when to dial back stimulus given the huge scale and radical nature of its policies, said Kunio Okina, an academic known as a vocal critic of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s monetary experiment. Having failed to meet its 2% inflation target for nearly a decade, the primary role of the BOJ has turned into supporting fiscal policy by capping the cost of funding Japan’s huge public debt, said Okina, a former BOJ official and a prominent academic who retains close contact with incumbent policymakers.

Article content “The most important job for the BOJ going forward is to help finance Japan’s fiscal policy because there’s not much monetary policy can do to battle another crisis,” Okina said. Given the BOJ’s crucial role in keeping the cost of funding Japan’s huge debt low, an exit from ultra-loose policy will be years away and require the government’s consent, he said. “An exit strategy may be necessary. But that’s no longer something the BOJ can decide independently,” Okina told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. Hand-picked by then-prime minister Shinzo Abe to fire up inflation to 2%, Kuroda deployed his “bazooka” asset-buying program in 2013 followed by a range of unorthodox monetary easing steps to prop up economic growth.