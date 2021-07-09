Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures lost more ground on
Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate
temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops.
Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found
support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was
down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT.
The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains
Article content
last week when a lower-than-expected U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
estimate of corn acreage had fanned supply worries.
Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with
moderate heat changed market sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that
strong yields could offset any shortfall in planted area.
“The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest’s northwest has taken
prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded
corn long position,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Concerns over Brazil’s second corn crop, which has endured drought and
frost, have also eased.
Brazil’s CONAB agency cut its 2020/2021 total corn production forecast on
Article content
Thursday but it was still higher than that of many traders.
Brazilian grain grower SLC Agricola, meanwhile, said yields in
first batches of second-crop corn had exceeded its expectations.
CBOT soybeans was at $13.19-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat at
$6.18-1/4, with both contracts edging up a quarter of a cent from Thursday’s
close.
Grain markets could consolidate while waiting to see how much rainfall
reaches U.S. growing belts and with attention turning to monthly supply and
demand forecasts from the USDA.
“Traders will be cautious today ahead of the weekend and the next USDA
report on Monday,” consultancy Agritel said.
Grain markets will also get an update on demand later on Friday in weekly
U.S. export sales.
Article content
Prices at 1120 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 618.25 0.25 0.04 640.50 -3.47
CBOT corn 519.25 -4.50 -0.86 484.00 7.28
CBOT soy 1319.75 0.25 0.02 1311.00 0.67
Paris wheat Sep 198.75 -1.00 -0.50 192.50 3.25
Paris maize Jun 235.50 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 7.53
Paris rape Aug 524.50 5.75 1.11 418.25 25.40
WTI crude oil 73.85 0.91 1.25 48.52 52.21
Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.14 1.2100 -1.99
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing Amy
Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)
