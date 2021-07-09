Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures lost more ground on

Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate

temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops.

Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found

support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was

down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT.

The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains

last week when a lower-than-expected U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

estimate of corn acreage had fanned supply worries.

Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with

moderate heat changed market sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that

strong yields could offset any shortfall in planted area.

“The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest’s northwest has taken

prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded

corn long position,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at

Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Concerns over Brazil’s second corn crop, which has endured drought and

frost, have also eased.

Brazil’s CONAB agency cut its 2020/2021 total corn production forecast on

Thursday but it was still higher than that of many traders.

Brazilian grain grower SLC Agricola, meanwhile, said yields in

first batches of second-crop corn had exceeded its expectations.

CBOT soybeans was at $13.19-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat at

$6.18-1/4, with both contracts edging up a quarter of a cent from Thursday’s

close.

Grain markets could consolidate while waiting to see how much rainfall

reaches U.S. growing belts and with attention turning to monthly supply and

demand forecasts from the USDA.

“Traders will be cautious today ahead of the weekend and the next USDA

report on Monday,” consultancy Agritel said.

Grain markets will also get an update on demand later on Friday in weekly

U.S. export sales.

Prices at 1120 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 618.25 0.25 0.04 640.50 -3.47

CBOT corn 519.25 -4.50 -0.86 484.00 7.28

CBOT soy 1319.75 0.25 0.02 1311.00 0.67

Paris wheat Sep 198.75 -1.00 -0.50 192.50 3.25

Paris maize Jun 235.50 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 7.53

Paris rape Aug 524.50 5.75 1.11 418.25 25.40

WTI crude oil 73.85 0.91 1.25 48.52 52.21

Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.14 1.2100 -1.99

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing Amy

Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)

