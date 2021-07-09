Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

Article content

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures lost more ground on

Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate

temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops.

Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found

support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was

down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT.

The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains