Corn heads toward 10% weekly fall as rain aids crop

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago corn futures dipped on Friday, headed toward a 10% weekly decline as rain and moderate temperatures were expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Wheat followed lower, but was propped up by drier conditions across the Northern U.S. Plains, while soybeans inched higher on long term forecasts returning to hot, dry weather. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 11-3/4 cents at $5.12 per bushel, as of 11:52 a.m. (1752 GMT). CBOT soybeans were 2 cents higher at $13.21-1/2 per bushel, while CBOT wheat fell 5-1/4 cents to $6.12-3/4.

Article content Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with moderate heat changed the corn market’s sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that strong yields could offset shortfalls in planted area. “Having all this rain during (corn) pollination, and cooler temperatures are really ideal for yield potential,” said Brian Hoops, senior market analyst at Midwest Market Solutions. Grain markets consolidated ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply and demand forecasts, expected to show an increased corn carryout. “Does USDA lower the yield some, based on the dryness in the western states?” said Chuck Shelby, president at Risk Management Commodities. “That would probably neutralize some of the increase in acres.”