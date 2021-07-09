Cigarette maker Philip Morris to buy UK producer of respiratory treatments

Article content Cigarette maker Philip Morris International agreed on Friday to buy Vectura for 1.05 billions pounds ($1.44 billion), giving the U.S. firm access to the British drugmaker’s respiratory ailment treatments and inhaling device technology. The deal, which topped a proposal by investment firm Carlyle Group, offers 150 pence a share to investors in Vectura, which makes 13 approved inhaled medicines and associated devices. The offer by Philip Morris, which also makes a range of vaping products, is 11% higher than Vectura’s closing price on Thursday and beats Carlyle’s bid agreed in May of 136 pence.

Article content Vectura, whose shares rose as much as 14% to 154 pence, said it was withdrawing its recommendation for the Carlyle offer in favor of the Philip Morris bid and was adjourning a shareholder meeting it had convened on Monday. Carlyle said it was “considering its options and a further announcement will be made in due course.” It said it encouraged Vectura shareholders to take no action in the meantime. Analysts at Peel Hunt said Philip Morris bid underscored the strategic value of Vectura’s technology platform, reducing the likelihood of private equity participation in the sale process. The deal is Philip Morris’ second international acquisition in the past week, after agreeing to buy nicotine gum maker Fertin Pharma from private equity firm EQT for 5.1 billion Danish Krone ($812 million).