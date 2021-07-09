Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent’s video games merger By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang



HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s market regulator on Saturday said it decided to block Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd’s plan to merge the country’s top two videogame streaming sites, Huya (NYSE:) and DouYu on antitrust grounds.

The State Administration Of Market Regulation (SAMR) said the decision was made after reviewing additional concessions proposed by Tencent for the merger.

Tencent filed for the antitrust review of the merger in January, according to SAMR’s announcement.