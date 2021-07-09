China’s Scores Win as Inflation Steadies After Commodities Fight

Article content (Bloomberg) — If the goal of Beijing’s efforts to tame the commodities rally was to halt an escalation in manufacturing costs, the government can claim some initial success. Producer prices rose 8.8% from a year earlier in June, easing from a 9% jump in May. While that’s hardly a huge decline, it does mean factory-gate prices are being contained as Beijing places more focus on demand conditions. The figures were largely in line with expectations as industrial commodity prices were broadly flat to lower over the course of June. Spot prices for steel coils fell more than 4% last month after notching a record in May, while spot copper lost 7.1% in June after rising to the highest since 2006 in May.

Article content While the precise impact of Beijing’s high-profile, multi-pronged campaign to batter down commodities prices is arguable, the implications of softer prices are becoming clear. A less frenzied commodities market and peak inflation give authorities more policy space to tackle rising pressures on the economy. This week’s surprise dovish tilt from China’s State Council, by mooting a possible boost to banking liquidity, suggest a government that’s now ready to prioritize growth over the commodities battle. A flurry of data next week might confirm why, with trade figures due Tuesday, before second-quarter growth numbers on Thursday. Events Today China June aggregate financing & money supply due from this dateChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30China International Aluminum Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, day 3

Article content Today’s Chart China’s solar stock boom just lifted the sector’s biggest company past two of the country’s three oil giants in terms of market capitalization. Longi Green Energy Technology Co.’s value on Thursday passed that of refiner Sinopec for the first time. On the Wire Energy use and carbon emissions dropped almost everywhere in the world in 2020, with one major exception: China. The country’s consumption of fossil fuels and renewable energy rose last year, even as global demand fell 4.5%, according to BP Plc. China’s Clean-Energy Ambition Unfazed by Carbon Trading DelayChina’s Didi Crackdown Is All About Controlling Big DataCHINA INSIGHT: Consumption Looks Up, Supply Stable – GaugesChinese Coal Mines Restore Output Following Shutdowns: Sec. NewsSolar Giant Longi Is Now China’s No. 2 Energy Company: ChartElon Musk’s China Battery Partner Is Now Richer Than Jack MaChina’s Copper Output Slips in June on Maintenance, SMM Says

Article content The Week Ahead Monday, July 12 China farm ministry’s monthly supply-demand report (CASDE) Tuesday, July 13 China’s 1st batch of June trade data, incl. steel, aluminum & rare earth exports; steel, iron ore & copper imports; soybean, edible oil, rubber and meat & offal imports; oil, gas & coal imports; oil products imports & exportsSingapore Iron Ore Forum 2021 Wednesday, July 14 Singapore Steel Forum 2021Shipowners Forum Singapore 2021 Thursday, July 15 China new home prices for March, 09:30China June output data, incl. steel & aluminum; coal, gas & power generation; and crude oil & refining. 10:00China retail sales, property investment, fixed assets investment, jobless rateChina 2Q GDPChina 2Q pork output and inventory levelsChina’s monthly 1-year medium-term lending facility rateSingapore Coking Coal Conference 2021USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST Friday, July 16 Rio Tinto quarterly production reportChina aggregate financing & money supply for June due from this dateChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30 ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

