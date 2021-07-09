China outstanding total social financing up 11% year-on-year at end-June By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose 11% to 301.56 trillion yuan ($46.49 trillion) at the end of June from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

In June, TSF rose to 3.67 trillion yuan from 1.92 trillion yuan in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May TSF to rise to 2.87 trillion yuan.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

($1 = 6.4860 renminbi)

