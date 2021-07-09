CEO Confirms That Square Is Making an ‘Assisted-Self-Custody’ BTC Hardware Wallet By CoinQuora

© Reuters. CEO Confirms That Square Is Making an ‘Assisted-Self-Custody’ BTC Hardware Wallet
- Square CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed that their team will make a BTC hardware wallet.
- This wallet will simplify the experience of managing a hardware wallet.
- The Square team said that this wallet will have ‘assisted-self-custody’.
CEO Jack Dorsey and hardware lead Jesse Dorogusker both confirmed on Twitter that Square is building a BTC hardware wallet. Back in June, Dorsey hinted that Square is considering creating a hardware wallet. Just recently, Dorsey finally said that they are “doing it.”
We’re doing it #Bitcoin https://t.co/IwbKuBoXGv
— jack (@jack) July 8, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.