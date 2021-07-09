Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 7/9

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
4.
Courteney Cox celebrated the 4th of July with a few friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Laura Dern.
7.
David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.
10.
Joe Jonas gave us a preview of his time in Paris with Sophie Turner.
11.
And Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Parker were also boo’d up in Paris.
12.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas practiced their selfie game.
14.
Chris Evans hung out with his best bud Dodger.
16.
Miley Cyrus hit the stage with Kylie Sonique Love.
17.
In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera hopped on one of the latest TikTok trends involving their song “The Club.”
18.
And Megan Thee Stallion gave us a sneak peek into her Hottie World.
