All the gains were in part-time work

OTTAWA — Canada added 230,700 jobs in June, with all the gains in part-time work, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.8 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 195,000 job and the unemployment rate to fall to 7.7 per cent.

More to come…

