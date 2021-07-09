Black Widow’s O-T Fagbenle Talks the MCU, Scarlett Johansson, and playing Obama

11. Did you get to consult with the former president or the former first lady about any of your scenes?

I tried, but he wasn’t having a bar of it. Which, in the end, I thought kind of worked to my advantage because if you’re doing a biopic, no one just wants to know the glossy details, we want to know what’s under his fingernails! He’s like the most perfect guy, so what’s wrong with him? So, not getting to talk with him kind of allowed me to show other sides of him, that if I’d met him — the most charming man in the world — that I would have just been like, “No, I’m just gonna make you look perfect all the time [laughs].” Doing it this way, we get to see a bit more of a human side of Barack…I hope.

12. Speaking of his charm, you star alongside Viola Davis, who portrays Michelle Obama. Michelle and Barack’s playful and loving relationship has always been admired by the public. What were some things you and Viola did behind the scenes to ensure their bond was really seen on screen?

I feel like we just got really lucky, because Viola and I, we really get on. There’s a natural chemistry there. I gotta tell you, it’s been so fun. We sing together off set, we crack jokes, we debate, we get into politics — Viola is smart as hell and very opinionated. It’s just been a magical experience. She’s a magical woman.

BuzzFeed: I love that! Do you have a release date for us yet?

Can’t let the cat out of the bag! That’s above my pay grade [laughs].