Bitcoin price is 3–4 weeks away from new $24K–$29K range, market analyst warns By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price is 3–4 weeks away from new $24K–$29K range, market analyst warns

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Popular cryptocurrency trader Keith Wareing warned (BTC) traders about a critical bearish scenario brewing in the market.

The trader spotted Bitcoin inside an inverse cup-and-handle pattern earlier this month, a bearish structure that forms during a price wave downward, followed by a stabilizing period. The technical design typically leads the price lower by as much as the size of the previous decline.

Bitcoin cup-and-handle pattern visualized. Source: TradingView, Keith Wareing
Bitcoin shows erratic positive correlation with the U.S.10-year Treasury note yields. Source: TradingView