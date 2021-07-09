“Bitcoin is a Miracle” – Steve Wozniak By BTC Peers

Matilda Colman
"Bitcoin is a Miracle" – Steve Wozniak

Apple (NASDAQ:) co-founder Steve Wozniak has once again publicly voiced his backing for digital assets as he opined that “ is a mathematical miracle”. Wozniak has joined the likes of Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, who openly express their support for cryptocurrencies.

In a report by El Sol de México, Wozniak stated during the Jalisco Talent Land Digital 2021 Event that “gold is limited and you have to look for it; Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I do not invest in Bitcoin, but I believe in it for the future”.

The 70-year-old tech entrepreneur also suggested that the leading cryptocurrency was more valuable than gold. His reason for this sentiment is the availability of Bitcoin compared to that of gold, which is a far scarcer asset.

Despite Mr. Wozniak’s open support for Bitcoin, it is indeed surprising that he does not hold any major investment on any of its platforms.

The computer engineering legend commonly referred to as “The Woz” launched his own cryptocurrency company called EFFORCE” in December 2020. His venture into the blockchain industry comes 45 years after he co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976.

