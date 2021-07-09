Biden will direct U.S. study of airport slots, aviation market structure

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s executive order to boost competition will direct U.S. regulators to review airport slots and aviation market structure issues, a White House adviser told Reuters.
White House economic adviser Bharat Ramamurti said Friday the U.S. Transportation Department “is going to look into slot issues and other market structure competition issues” but the administration is not specify any specific proposed regulatory action. “It is our goal to have more competition in the airline industry,” Ramamurti said.
