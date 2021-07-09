Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.93% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.08% or 0.100 points to trade at 2.070 at the close. Meanwhile, Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) added 4.76% or 0.035 points to end at 0.770 and NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 1.98% or 0.03 points to 1.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were CSR Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.61% or 0.370 points to trade at 5.230 at the close. Webjet Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.71% or 0.30 points to end at 4.95 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.47% or 0.48 points to 8.30.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 862 to 451 and 417 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 17.12% to 13.507 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.21% or 3.80 to $1804.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.70% or 0.51 to hit $73.45 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.53% or 0.39 to trade at $74.51 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.12% to 0.7438, while AUD/JPY rose 0.36% to 81.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.453.