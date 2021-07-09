Asian FX rattled by Delta variant spread, baht at over 1-year low

The Thai baht slumped almost 1% on Friday

to lead losses among Asian currencies, as markets turned risk

averse due to the spread of highly contagious Delta variant of

coronavirus at home and abroad cast a shadow on global economic

recovery.

The baht dropped to 32.72 per dollar, a level it

last traded at during the COVID-19 outbreak in April last year,

while the South Korean won continued its decline for

a third day after strict curbs were extended in parts of the

country.

The Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit

and the Singapore dollar eased 0.1% to 0.2%.

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea already faced

pressure from recent devastating outbreaks and the slow pace of

vaccination, but the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in

developed economies has stoked worries of more lockdowns that

could hinder global trade.

“Broad risk aversion was even more apparent in the foreign

exchange space with U.S. dollar on the rise…Regional (Asian)

currencies took the brunt because of worsening COVID outbreaks

here,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“The trigger could be the state of emergency declared for

Tokyo on Thursday, underscoring the challenges of overcoming the

Delta variant.”

The baht has been declining for four weeks and is the worst

performing currency in the region this year as its economy

hinges on tourism revival, which is in doubt due to the latest

travel curbs following record COVID-19 deaths in Thailand.

Confidence in the baht has worsened since the Bank of

Thailand slashed its growth forecast for the economy last month,

predicting it would return to pre-pandemic levels only by 2023.

Most Asian equities fell in line with the frail market

sentiment, with the Philippine stock index leading

declines, tumbling 2.5% to see its worst day since March 19.

South Korean stocks shed 1.5%, on track to mark

their worst week since February. Taiwan and India shares

shaved off 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Malaysian stocks rose 0.6%, looking to snap a

five-day losing streak and recoup some losses from the previous

session when they plunged almost 2% on renewed political

tensions in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to consider

new COVID-19 restrictions in a meeting on Friday

** In the Philippines, top index losers are JG Summit

Holdings Inc down 4.1% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc

down 3.8%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up

about 4.1 basis points at 6.572%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0435 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.11 -6.07 -1.75 0.66

China +0.09 +0.67 -0.69 0.81

India +0.06 -2.14 -0.51 11.92

Indonesia -0.17 -3.47 0.02 1.03

Malaysia -0.13 -3.95 0.60 -6.73

Philippines +0.34 -4.06 -2.48 -5.41

S.Korea -0.35 -5.47 -1.70 11.27

Singapore -0.09 -2.41 0.36 9.67

Taiwan -0.08 +1.52 -1.31 19.68

Thailand -0.67 -8.32 0.33 6.86

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional

reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

